Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 6.23%

6.23% Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $45 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Louise Chen reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $45 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. TD Cowen analyst Steve Scala downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $32 on Jan. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Steve Scala downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $32 on Jan. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Saama and Pfizer expanded agreement to integrate AI-driven data solutions across R&D portfolio.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Dividend Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $58 to $51 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $58 to $51 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $68 to $60 on Jan. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Geoff Meacham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $68 to $60 on Jan. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: Bristol-Myers Squibb said that its fourth-quarter revenues were $11.48 billion, up 1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $11.19 billion, primarily due to higher sales of new product portfolio, as well as Eliquis and Opdivo, partially offset by lower sales of Revlimid.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD

Dividend Yield: 4.19%

4.19% RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $78 to $76 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $78 to $76 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $90 to $84 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $90 to $84 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Gilead Sciences agreed to acquire CymaBay Therapeutics for $32.50 per share in cash or a total equity value of $4.3 billion.

