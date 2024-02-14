Stanford Scientists Discover Extremely Simple Method To Extend Life Of Lithium-Metal EV Batteries

Loading... Loading...

In a recent study, researchers at Stanford University have found a simple yet effective method to significantly extend the lifespan of lithium-metal electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

What Happened: The study, titled “Resting restores performance of discharged lithium-metal batteries,” was published in the journal Nature on February 7, reported Electrek.

The researchers discovered that by discharging the battery and allowing it to rest for a few hours, the lost capacity can be recovered, and the cycle life of the battery can be increased.

Wenbo Zhang, a co-lead author of the study, explained that this approach could be implemented by simply reprogramming the battery management software, without any additional costs or changes to the equipment, materials, or production flow.

The results of the study could provide EV manufacturers with valuable insights into adapting lithium-metal technology to real-world driving conditions. Lithium-metal batteries have the potential to double the range of EVs, but they quickly lose their energy storage capacity after a few cycles of charging and discharging, rendering them unsuitable for regular driving.

Why It Matters: The findings of this study are significant in the context of the rapidly evolving EV battery technology. Last year, QuantumScape, a Silicon Valley-based startup, unveiled solid-state batteries with triple the energy density of Tesla’s lithium-ion cells and significantly faster charging times.

Moreover, Tesla co-founder JB Straubel has predicted that electric vehicle batteries could last up to 15 years in most cases.

