Former Ron DeSantis Ally Omeed Malik To Raise $3M For Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

Veteran Wall Street executive Omeed Malik has pledged to raise over $3 million and donate at least $100,000 to support former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. This move comes as Malik, who was previously a Democrat, shifts his allegiance to the right side of the political spectrum.

What Happened: Malik, the CEO of Farvahar Partners, has been a supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, he now plans to leverage his extensive network to fund Trump’s presidential campaign, reported CNBC.

Malik, who was previously a resident of New York City and a Democrat, was disenchanted by what he perceived as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led him to relocate to Florida and align with the right side of the political spectrum.

"It's starting to become primetime here between [President Joe] Biden and Trump, and this is when I can be much more effective," Malik said.

He is also the founder of 1789 Capital, a financial backer of Tucker Carlson’s media company. The firm aims to create a parallel economy appealing to conservative consumers. Malik’s focus is now on making a significant impact on the 2024 election.

Malik aims to raise at least $3 million for Trump’s campaign, the same amount he raised for DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial campaign. He also donated over $100,000 to DeSantis’ allied political action committee during his successful 2022 reelection bid. He also helped the Florida governor fund his failed Republican primary bid for president.

"Omeed is a close friend, business partner and one of the most important donors and bundlers in Republican politics. I'm excited that he's all in on my father's reelection campaign and look forward to working with him to Make America Great Again this November!," Trump Jr. said in a statement to NBC.

Why It Matters: Malik’s decision to openly support Trump is significant, given his background as a former Democrat and his ties to the Wall Street establishment.

Trump’s 2024 campaign has been the subject of significant speculation and fundraising efforts. Trump recently met with Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson in Las Vegas to secure the support of the Republican donor community.

This shift in donor support could have a considerable impact on Trump’s 2024 campaign, especially as his legal expenses continue to drain his funds.

Despite these challenges, Trump has continued to find ways to raise funds. He has even used President Joe Biden‘s alleged derogatory remarks about him as a means to raise funds, calling on “every patriot reading this message to chip in.” According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.3% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 18.1% support.

