Former Tesla Autopilot Head Swears No Drama Behind Second Exit From OpenAI — Elon Musk Hopes He'll Start Posting Videos On X

Andrej Karpathy, a prominent research scientist, has announced his departure from ChatGPT-parent OpenAI for the second time assuring that his exit is not due to any specific event or controversy.

What Happened: Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI, left the company in 2017 to join Elon Musk's Tesla as the head of the autopilot team. He returned to OpenAI in 2023 after a brief hiatus.

His departure from OpenAI was confirmed by the company, which stated that his responsibilities had been transferred to another researcher, reported TechCrunch.

OpenAI, in a statement, thanked Karpathy for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors. The company did not disclose the name of the researcher who would be taking over Karpathy’s responsibilities.

Karpathy’s bio on X, formerly Twitter, which has since been updated, described his work as “building a J.A.R.V.I.S-like system at @OpenAI,” suggesting his involvement in an AI Assistant project at the company.

Previously, he explained this description saying that his intention isn’t just to create a replica of Jarvis — the AI assistant from “Iron Man,” but to create a "helpful, conversational, empowering e/ia automation."

Karpathy’s departure from OpenAI comes after a year of significant changes at the company, including the brief ousting and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman.

Why It Matters: His departure from Tesla had previously sparked speculation, with some suggesting that he had left to become an influencer. His YouTube channel currently has more than 339,000 subscribers and 13 videos.

When Karpathy announced his decision to exit OpenAI on X, a user asked him if the decision meant that more YouTube videos were in the pipeline.

Another user suggested he post his videos directly on X, to which Elon Musk also responded by saying, "Yeah!"

Image made via photo on Wikimedia Commons