Andrej Karpathy, who was on a career break after quitting as Tesla Inc.’s TSLA director of AI in mid-May 2022, announced he is rejoining OpenAI, which is making waves with its recent partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

What Happened: Karpathy announced on Twitter that he is joining OpenAI, a company that was originally founded by Musk himself as a non-profit. The billionaire left OpenAI’s board in 2018, citing a potential conflict with Tesla’s AI efforts.

See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now

Karpathy's LinkedIn profile shows he has a Ph.D. degree from Stanford. He interned at Google at its DeepMind AI subsidiary and worked as a research scientist at OpenAI between January 2016 and June 2017.

Expressing his admiration for Open AI, the AI expert said, “Like many others both in/out of AI, I am very inspired by the impact of their work and I have personally benefitted greatly from it."

“The future potential is especially exciting; it is a great pleasure to jump back in and build,” he added.

Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, replied in the thread and said, “welcome back.”

Why It’s Important: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a chatbot that uses deep learning, has generated a buzz with its ability to respond to numerous questions in a natural way. It combines two AI topics — chatbots and GPT3 — with the former allowing interaction in a seemingly intelligent conversational manner, while GPT3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) produces output that appears to have understood the question, the content and the context, Gartner’s Bern Elliott said.

OpenAI’s expanded agreement with Microsoft cemented with a $10 billion investment, and the latter’s announcement regarding the integration of the technology into its services, especially the Bing search engine, has stirred an AI battle with search leader Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG.

Karpathy’s decision to join OpenAI is likely to strengthen R&D at OpenAI further. “Congrats! Amazing talent density at OpenAI continues,” said Mohammad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI said.

Read Next: ChatGPT Isn't At All Salty About Google Unveiling Rival AI Service: 'Can Drive Innovation'