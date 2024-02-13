Tesla Teases 'Easter Egg' Prize For Winner Of Supercharger Contest: Here's What You Have To Do

Loading... Loading...

Tesla has introduced a new competition for its vehicle owners. The contest, which will run for the next six weeks, will reward the individual who visits the most Supercharger stations.

The details of the competition are limited, but it is known that visiting the same station repeatedly will not be counted, only unique stations will contribute to the total count. The winner will be announced on March 31. The prize, however, remains a mystery.

According to a tweet from an official Tesla account, everyone will be automatically entered, and Tesla will keep a tally of the Supercharger visits themselves. The company has not disclosed the prize, but in response to a query, they did confirm that it’s an “Easter egg.”

The competition has sparked excitement among Tesla owners, especially those who frequently embark on road trips and visit Supercharger stations.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s decision to turn Supercharger visits into a competition comes at a time when the company is rapidly expanding its Supercharger network.

In November, Tesla struck a deal with EG Group, a major gas station and convenience store operator, to deploy its Supercharger hardware under the EG brand.

Earlier this week, the company filed plans for what is set to become the world’s largest Supercharger station in Kern County, California. The proposed site is planned to house 164 charging stalls, including 16 pull-through stalls for ease of access and user convenience.

