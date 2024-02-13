Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden criticized the House Republicans who voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, warning them of the potential historical repercussions.

What Happened: Following a narrow 214-213 vote to impeach Mayorkas, Biden condemned the House Republicans for their actions on Tuesday. This marked the first impeachment of a Cabinet official since the 1870s.

"History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games," Biden said.

He also highlighted Mayorkas’ background as a Cuban immigrant and political refugee, emphasizing his decades of public service.

The White House had previously argued that the impeachment effort against Mayorkas was unconstitutional and politically motivated. Biden also pointed out that the House GOP had rejected a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening border security, which included measures to aid Ukraine and Israel.

He urged the House Republicans to focus on bipartisan solutions for border security and to pass the Senate’s funding measure to aid Ukraine, Israel, and other allies.

"Instead of staging political stunts like this, Republicans with genuine concerns about the border should want Congress to deliver more border resources and stronger border security," Biden said.

"Sadly, the same Republicans pushing this baseless impeachment are rejecting bipartisan plans Secretary Mayorkas and others in my administration have worked hard on to strengthen border security at this very moment — reversing from years of their own demands to pass stronger border bills."

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Explains Model Y Price Cuts: ‘Since Most People Don’t Love To Buy Cars…’

Why It Matters: This was the second vote, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), to impeach Mayorkas after the first one earlier this month failed. It follows a months-long investigation into the Homeland Security Secretary, criticized by Democrats as a sham, as reported by Benzinga. The initial vote was seen as a defeat for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Republicans who had made border security a central campaign issue.

The GOP is gunning for Mayorkas for not being strict enough on border security and refusing to “comply with the law” as they assert that he violated immigration laws by failing to detain a sufficient number of migrants.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson defended Mayorkas and said that the House GOP will be “remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain rather than working to solve the serious challenges at our border."

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Russian President Tells Tucker Carlson Moscow Will Attack This NATO Member ‘Only In One Case’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.