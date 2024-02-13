Jamie Raskin Raises Skepticism Over Witness Claims In GOP's Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has raised concerns about a crucial witness in the Republican-led impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Raskin, in a letter to Oversight Chairman James Comer, expressed doubts about the credibility of Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of the Biden family, CNN reported. Bobulinski will be interviewed on Tuesday as part of the GOP’s investigation.

Raskin highlighted “giant red flags” surrounding Bobulinski and urged Comer to summon other Trump administration and campaign officials to verify any testimony provided by Bobulinski.

Bobulinski had alleged before the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden benefited from his son’s business deals, a claim seized upon by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

However, other witnesses close to Bobulinski and the Biden family have refuted his claims. Biden business associate Rob Walker told the FBI in 2020 that Bobulinski’s claims about Biden’s involvement were “wishful thinking.” Another associate, James Gillar, stated that he was unaware of any involvement by the former vice president.

Raskin also questioned Bobulinski’s lack of cooperation with Democrats on the Oversight Committee and the selectivity of the materials he provided.

Why It Matters: The concerns raised by Raskin come amid a string of issues concerning Biden’s conduct. A recent investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents concluded without criminal charges, despite findings of willful retention and disclosure of sensitive information. This has sparked a debate on Biden’s conduct, with Raskin siding with Biden and calling his conduct “negligent” compared to Trump’s “deliberate” mishandling of materials.

The alleged mishandling of classified documents has led to GOP members calling for Biden’s removal as the president.

Photo by Phil Pasquini on Shutterstock

