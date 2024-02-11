Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes Says 'We Are Not Done'

Loading... Loading...

In a thrilling overtime victory, the Kansas City Chiefs secured their second consecutive Super Bowl win, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. This win has solidified the Chiefs’ status as the NFL’s next great dynasty.

What Happened: The Chiefs’ victory was sealed by a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime, orchestrated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This drive, which followed the 49ers’ field goal, culminated in a three-yard pass to receiver Mecole Hardman, CNN reported.

This win marks the Chiefs as the first back-to-back NFL champions in 19 years, under the leadership of head coach Andy Reid and with Mahomes as quarterback. The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowl rings in five years.

Mahomes, who has been the starting quarterback for the Chiefs for six years, expressed his confidence in the team’s future, saying, “It's a start of one. We are not done. I know we are going to celebrate tonight, celebrate with the parade Wednesday in Kansas City — but we are not done. Got a young team. We are going to keep this thing going.”

Why It Matters: The Super Bowl LVIII drew a massive audience. The game featured a face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the top teams in the NFL regular season.

Viewers had multiple options to watch the game, including CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. However, as the Super Bowl LVIII was about to commence, Paramount+ users encountered technical glitches, leaving them unable to access the pregame coverage. The streaming service, owned by Paramount Global, reportedly experienced issues such as slow loading, frozen screens, and audio problems.

Meanwhile, with the Super Bowl being the most-watched television event annually, there have been discussions about making the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

