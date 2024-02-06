Biden Points Finger At Trump For Jeopardizing Bipartisan Immigration Legislation: 'It's Bad For Him Politically'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has reportedly held his Republican rival Donald Trump accountable for the potential derailment of a bipartisan immigration bill.

What Happened: Biden conveyed that the bipartisan immigration bill is at risk due to political interference from Trump. He vowed to make voters aware of who is to blame if the bill does not pass. “All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump,” said Biden, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump thinks it’s bad for him politically,” said Biden on the rationale behind his predecessor’s efforts to scuttle the legislation.

Trump, who is gearing up for a probable November face-off with Biden, has been persuading congressional Republicans to dismiss the bipartisan border security agreement that was revealed on Sunday. Biden’s strategy to highlight Trump’s attempts to scuttle the bill as a key aspect of his reelection campaign is seen as a gamble, considering recent polls indicating low approval for Biden’s management of border security and immigration.

Biden’s approval rating plummeted to 38% in January amid escalating worries over immigration, as per a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The President has been criticized for the record-breaking numbers of migrants unlawfully crossing the U.S.-Mexico border during his term. Republicans contend that Biden should have upheld Trump’s restrictive policies.

Biden intends to see if attributing Trump for obstructing a bipartisan compromise can influence American opinions. “I’ll be taking this issue to the country and the voters are gonna know that…just at the moment we’re going to secure the border and fund these other programs Trump and the MAGA Republicans said no because they’re afraid of Donald Trump,” Biden announced at the White House.

Why It Matters: The bipartisan immigration bill, which was unveiled on Sunday, is a significant shift in the administration’s approach to immigration.

The bill, which is facing opposition from House Republicans, includes funding for increased border security and immigration crackdowns. However, Trump and his supporters, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), have been pressuring Republicans to reject the bill.

Johnson has denied that his opposition to the bill is aimed at supporting Trump’s potential 2024 presidential campaign.

