From Tesla Drivers To German Customs, Apple Vision Pro Shines Bright: This Week In Appleverse

It was an eventful week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with the spotlight on Apple’s latest mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. The week teemed with stories of a Tesla driver flouting road safety rules, German customs confiscating Vision Pros, and a lawsuit involving Apple CEO Tim Cook. Meanwhile, iPhone shipments dominated the smartphone market, and the resale market saw Vision Pro’s soaring prices.

Tesla Driver’s Risky Ride with Apple Vision Pro

A Tesla driver found himself in hot water for wearing the Apple Vision Pro while cruising at around 65mph. Social media users called for his arrest as his actions posed a risk to others on the road. The man, known as Dante, had posted a video of his drive using the mixed reality headset, drawing much criticism. Read the full article here.

German Customs Seize Apple Vision Pros

Unwitting German customers faced a rude shock when customs officials confiscated their newly bought Apple Vision Pros. The device is currently only available in the U.S, leading to eager international customers flying in to purchase it. However, those returning to Germany found themselves fined and potentially waiting for a year to retrieve their devices due to import tax regulations. Read the full article here.

Judge Dismisses Overpayment Lawsuit Against Apple

Apple Inc.’s CEO, Tim Cook, and other top executives faced a lawsuit alleging overpayment by tens of millions of dollars. However, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon in Manhattan dismissed the lawsuit, stating that Apple disclosed its payment methods accurately in its 2023 proxy statement, adhering to securities laws and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Dominance in Smartphone Shipments

Apple claimed seven spots out of the top ten most shipped smartphones worldwide in 2023. The company’s iPhones accounted for a whopping 186 million shipments, making up over 79% of Apple’s total iPhone shipments that year. Read the full article here.

Resale Prices of Apple’s Vision Pro Skyrocket

The Vision Pro’s demand has led to a booming resale market, with prices surging to $5,000 in overseas markets, significantly higher than the original $3,500 price tag. The device, released in early February in a limited number of U.S stores, is now being resold at a premium in various international markets. Read the full article here.

