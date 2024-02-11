Nvidia On The Rise, ChatGPT's Secret Sauce And AI Cracks Ancient Code: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

The week was a whirlwind of developments that underlined the increasing power of artificial intelligence and its influence on various industries. From an optimistic outlook for NVIDIA Corp. NVDA to the unlocking of ChatGPT’s secret recipe, there was no shortage of major headlines. Here's our weekend round-up of the top stories.

Nvidia On The Rise: First on the list, Goldman Sachs has upped the ante, pushing NVIDIA Corp.'s 12-month price forecast to $800, signaling a potential 21% leap from its present position. Analysts Toshiya Hari and Anmol Makkar of Goldman Sachs emphasized the continued demand for accelerated computing, affirming NVIDIA’s leading role in the field. Read the full article here.

ChatGPT’s Secret Sauce: The secret behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, is no longer shrouded in mystery. A newly discovered prompt has revealed the ‘secret sauce’ of this machine learning technology, much to the surprise of internet users. Read the full article here.

See Also: Flight Attendant Hasn’t Paid Rent For 10 Years, Enjoys ‘Generous Benefit Package’ And Tax-Free Salary

‘Muskonomy:’ Investors eyeing Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, are reportedly keen on leveraging the billionaire’s network of companies, commonly referred to as the "Muskonomy." Potential investors were given a glimpse of Musk’s past achievements and a comparison with OpenAI in a recent slide deck. Read the full article here.

Midjourney’s Hardware Ambitions: AI startup Midjourney Inc. has enlisted the services of former Apple Inc. AAPL Vision Pro hardware engineer manager, Ahmad Abbas. Abbas, who had a brief tenure at Elon Musk's Neuralink, is now heading Midjourney’s hardware division. Read the full article here.

AI Unlocks 2,000-Year-Old Secrets: A 2,000-year-old conundrum has been solved by artificial intelligence. An international challenge to decode the Herculaneum Papyri, ancient scrolls charred by Mount Vesuvius’ eruption, was won by a team that utilized AI. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Maxine Waters Says Lawmakers Are ‘Very, Very Close’ To Finalizing Stablecoin Regulation Bill

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.