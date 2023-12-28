US Allocates $250M In Aid To Ukraine In Face Of Ongoing War With Russia: Antony Blinken

Loading... Loading...

In the latest development surrounding the Ukraine-Russia war, the U.S. has committed to providing an aid package worth $250 million. This package, designed to aid Ukraine’s armed forces, is critical in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

What Happened: Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, disclosed the aid package, which includes air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and an excess of 15 million rounds of ammunition. The aid is seen as pivotal for Ukraine in its continuous strife to regain territory occupied by Russian forces since its February 2022 invasion.

In a parallel development, President Joe Biden has sought an additional $61 billion in aid for Ukraine from Congress. This request, however, has faced opposition from Republican members, who insist on a concurrent agreement with Democrats to bolster security at the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House has voiced concerns that the existing aid supporting Ukraine’s efforts will be depleted by the end of the year without this additional aid.

See Also: Amid Kim Jong Un’s Escalating Threats, South Korea Plans To Procure 20 More Stealth Fighter Jets Made By Lockheed Martin

Following Russia’s invasion, Congress has sanctioned over $110 billion in aid for Ukraine. However, no further funds have been greenlit since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives earlier this year.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s military is in dire need of manpower, struggling with an ineffective draft system that disproportionately affects rural, middle-aged men. With the military needing up to 500,000 additional troops, the U.S. aid package may provide much-needed relief and support for Ukraine’s overstretched forces.

In addition, it is crucial to note that despite Biden‘s verbal support for Ukraine, U.S. aid has remained uncertain. The U.S. President had earlier refrained from solidifying any additional aid in recent conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Voices Concern About Stephen Miller’s ‘Massive Deportation’ Rhetoric: ‘We’re Reaping The Whirlwind In This Case’

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.