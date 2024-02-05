Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Biden's Kids Sit Next To Parents For Free On Planes Measure: He Is 'Pandering For Votes'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reportedly publicly criticized President Joe Biden‘s proposal to do away with seat selection fees for families with children on flights.

What Happened: Greene took to X, previously known as Twitter, to voice her disapproval of the proposal. She questioned the President’s priorities, suggesting he should concentrate on immigration issues rather than “pandering for votes”. The Georgia representative is currently opposing a Biden-supported border reform package in the Senate, reported by Rolling Stone on Monday.

The proposal to abolish family seating fees on planes is part of a larger initiative by the Biden administration to enhance rate transparency and eliminate “junk fees” across various industries. This includes a proposed rule that mandates companies to display the full price of a product or service upfront and prohibits them from charging hidden or misleading fees.

Introduced in March of the previous year, the proposal has faced significant resistance from commercial airlines. Greene reiterated her opposition to the proposal on Monday.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Greene has criticized Biden’s policies. In January 2024, she slammed the Biden administration’s decision to pause approvals for pending and future applications for liquified-natural gas exports from new projects. She also criticized Biden’s foreign policy following the death of three U.S. troops in a drone attack in Jordan.

In November 2023, Greene faced backlash for an ageist comment directed at Biden. Greene, an ardent supporter of former president Donald Trump, campaigned for him recently in New Hampshire.

