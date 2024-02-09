Nothing Co-Founder Carl Pei Pokes Fun At Dell CEO's Bet On AI PC: 'What Does That Even Mean'

Loading... Loading...

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei made fun of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Dell CEO's attempts to make 2024 the "year of AI PC."

What Happened: Responding to Dell CEO Michael Dell's post that "AI PCs are coming," Pei quipped and asked "what does that even mean?"

Pei's tongue-in-cheek response might sound flippant, but Microsoft and its original equipment manufacturers (OEM) like Dell, HP, and others have not yet convincingly explained what they mean by "AI PC."

This has meant deeper integration of Microsoft's Copilot with Windows, Office, and other consumer-facing products like the Edge browser.

Microsoft has also made a major change to the keyword in over 30 years by adding a dedicated Copilot key.

But beyond this, there's little by way of "AI PC" that has been explained so far.

Why It Matters: Tech giants Intel Corp. INTC and Microsoft Corp. MSFT are betting big on AI-powered PCs, leading to a rebound in global PC shipments.

During Intel's post-earnings conference call with analysts, the company's CFO David Zinsner expressed optimism about it. He said the “age of AI PC further enhances the value of device refresh."

Analyst firm Counterpoint Research echoed his sentiments, saying that the global PC industry is showing “early signs of recovery."

IDC, another industry tracker, has forecast that AI PCs will account for 60% of total PC shipments by 2027.

Microsoft has also been increasingly focusing on integrating AI in its products and services across the spectrum – this includes Windows, Office, the Edge browser, Bing, and even GitHub.

The Windows maker is betting big on AI-powered Copilot, adding a dedicated key to the keyboard in its bid to make 2024 the “year of AI PC.”

