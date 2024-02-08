Haley Advises Trump To Turn The Tables By 'Quickly Hiring' Biden's Lawyers Amid Classified Documents Scandal

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of a special counsel’s decision not to charge President Joe Biden over the handling of classified documents, presidential candidate Nikki Haley has suggested that former President Donald Trump should consider hiring the incumbent’s legal team.

What Happened: Haley criticized both her presidential election rivals. She humorously suggested that Trump should employ Biden’s lawyers after a federal special counsel declined to charge Biden with crimes related to holding classified documents, reported The Hill on Thursday.

Trump is facing criminal charges for similar actions after his tenure at the White House. The special counsel in the Biden case stated that while Biden did hold documents, his actions were not deemed criminal.

Haley highlighted the apparent double standard, stating, “Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump were reckless with classified documents. If Biden’s defense is old age and forgetfulness, Trump can easily make the same claim. Trump should quickly hire Biden’s lawyers.”

She also emphasized the age factor against Trump, claiming that he isn’t the same person she supported in 2016 and that she represents a new, younger generation of GOP leaders. Despite trailing Trump in national polls, Haley is hopeful of a strong finish in the South Carolina primary.

Further criticizing Biden, Haley reiterated her demand for the president to take a mental competency test, a call she first made when launching her presidential campaign.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding Biden’s handling of classified documents began when the Justice Department considered appointing a special counsel after the discovery of a second batch of classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency.

The year-long investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur concluded without charges against Biden, despite findings of willful retention and disclosure of sensitive military and national security information.

The classified documents were discovered in various unsecured and unauthorized locations across Biden’s properties. Trump, who is facing similar charges, criticized Biden for the mishandling of classified documents, comparing Biden’s Delaware garage to his highly secured Mar-a-Lago club.

