Attorney General Considers Special Counsel Appointment For Biden's Classified Documents: Report

Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland might announce Special Counsel after the White House confirmed the discovery of a second batch of classified documents from President Joe Biden's tenure as vice president.

The Justice Department said he would speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The announcement comes as the Justice Department is under pressure for an investigation into the potential mishandling of the records.

Garland has considered appointing a special counsel to oversee the investigation, Bloomberg reported, as he did in the case of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

On Monday, the White House confirmed that some ten classified documents were found at Biden's Penn Biden Center, an office he after leaving office as Vice President in 2016.

Those papers reportedly include U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran, and the U.K.

On Thursday, the White House said Biden's aides found another batch of classified documents from his time as vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Garland and the Justice Department faced accusations of being hypocritical and inconsistent in applying the law because Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents in November.