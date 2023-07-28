Elon Musk Says TweetDeck Will Come With 'Psy Op Plugins' And Rebranded As 'XPro'

Elon Musk has announced that TweetDeck will soon come with "psy op plugins" and that it will be rebranded as ‘XPro', days after rebranding Twitter as ‘X' and rolling out the updated branding across the website.

What Happened: Musk has announced that TweetDeck, a tool for professionals, will come with "psy op plugins", which will be a completely new addition to the social media dashboard application.

"Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins," Musk said.

Besides this, Musk also announced that TweetDeck would soon be renamed ‘XPro', consistent with the broader ‘X' rebranding across the social media platform. The ‘Pro' moniker indicates it will be exclusive to verified users soon.

Why Is This Important: Musk has long been discussing weeding out "propaganda" from Twitter, or X, even before he took over the social media platform.

This also played an essential role in Musk giving access to Twitter's internal communication to a select set of investigative journalists, who came out with a series of "Twitter Files" documents.

It's not precisely clear what Musk means by "psy op plugins", but it shows us that X is working on extending the functionality of TweetDeck beyond what it can already do.

This would also help X justify that it will soon require users to have an active subscription to use TweetDeck. While the company had been planning on putting TweetDeck behind a paywall for a long time now, it looks like Musk's focus on monetization has finally made it happen.

