What's Going On With Gorilla Technology Group Stock?

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. GRRR shares are trending on social media Tuesday after gaining nearly 100% on Monday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know:

Gorilla Technology Group reported financial results for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2023 before the market open on Monday. The company reported nine-month revenue of $37.9 million, more than doubling the revenue from the same period last year.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce stellar earnings for the first nine months of 2023! We’ve not just met our numbers for Q3, but exceeded expectations, showcasing the incredible dedication and hard work of every member of our team. It’s not just about the numbers; it’s a testament to our shared commitment to excellence,” Jay Chandan, Gorilla CEO commented.

Gorilla Technology Group is a provider of video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, edge AI data analytics, and operational technology security solutions and services.

Gorilla Technology Group shares are moving on heavy trading volume with more than 21.6 million shares already traded in the session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

