White House NSA Says US Plans More Airstrikes 'To Send A Clear Message' After Attacking Iran-Backed Houthi Targets In Yemen

The U.S. has declared its intention to conduct additional strikes on Iran-aligned groups in the Middle East, following the recent attacks on these factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

What Happened: White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed on Sunday that the U.S. plans to continue striking Iran-backed groups, according to a Reuters report. This announcement follows the U.S. and Britain’s attacks on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen and Tehran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria.

The retaliation was for a deadly assault on U.S. forces in Jordan. “We intend to take additional strikes, and additional action, to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked, when our people are killed,” Sullivan stated on NBC's “Meet the Press”.

This conflict, which has spread across the Middle East, started on Oct. 7 when Hamas, an Iran-supported Palestinian militant group, attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip. Tehran-backed groups from Hezbollah in Lebanon to militias in Iraq and Syria have since joined in.

Although Iran supports these groups, it has refrained from directly engaging in the conflict. The Pentagon has expressed its desire to avoid war with Iran and believes Iran shares this sentiment.

Simultaneously, the Biden administration is making diplomatic efforts to reduce the war’s fallout, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken heading to the region on Sunday. Blinken’s itinerary includes visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel to advance talks on a temporary ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Why It Matters: Pressure on President Joe Biden has been increasing since the death of three U.S. soldiers, allegedly by Iran-backed militants. The incident has amplified calls for direct action against Iran, despite fears of sparking a broader conflict.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton urged Biden to target Iranian assets within its borders. Bolton believes the retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq have been insufficient.

However, the Pentagon reaffirmed that the U.S. is not seeking war with Iran, following a deadly drone attack in Jordan that resulted in three U.S. soldiers’ deaths.

The rising tensions in the Middle East, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, have led the U.S. and China to call for restraint, particularly between Iran and Pakistan following a series of missile strikes. The international community is keen to prevent further escalation in the region.

