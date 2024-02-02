Former NSA Says Biden 'Pretty Well Nailed' It By Describing Trump A 'Sick F**k Who Delights In Others' Misfortunes'

Loading... Loading...

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Joe Biden "pretty well nailed" it by calling his predecessor, Donald Trump, a “sick f**k.”

What Happened: Bolton, who served under Trump from 2018 to 2019, was asked by CNN anchor John Berman about Biden’s private remarks on Trump. Bolton responded affirmatively, stating that Biden has accurately captured Trump’s personality, reported The Hill.

"I think in personality terms, I think the President Biden has it pretty well nailed," Bolton said.

These comments come in the wake of a report by Politico, which revealed that Biden has been describing Trump in private as a “sick f**k.”

See Also: Japan Reportedly Boosted Efforts To Communicate Concerns To Trump Over China Deals That Could Destabilize Asia

“The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a ‘sick f**k’ who delights in others’ misfortunes,” said a source.

Another source also revealed that Biden recently referred to Trump as "a f**king a**hole."

Bolton, who has been openly critical of Trump since leaving the administration, emphasized that it’s not Trump’s personality but his incompetence that is the issue. "But I would just say this. It's not the personality of Donald Trump that's the problem. It's his lack of competence to do the job. The personality is unpleasant, but many people say, ‘oh, we can we can deal with the personality.' I like something else. It's not the personality that's the problem. He doesn't understand the job, particularly in the national security space," Bolton said.

"He didn't learn much in the first four years. He certainly hasn't learned anything since then."

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, this is not the first time Biden is known to use strong language. In 2022, he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a b***h" during a hot mic moment at a White House event. He later apologized to Doocy. Axios reported last year that Biden often uses profanity behind closed doors, especially when his aides don't have answers to his questions. Some aides have expressed a desire for Biden to show more of this temper in public situations.

Biden earlier this month took a jab at Trump for his prediction that didn't come to pass. Last week, Biden marked the record-high stock market numbers with a tweet that reminded Trump of his pre-election prediction. Trump had forecasted a "stock market collapse the likes of which you've never had" if Biden won the 2020 election.

Trump and Biden are the leading contenders in the Republican and Democratic primary race for the 2024 presidential election. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading with 46.6% support, while Biden trailed with 44.8% support.

Read Next: GOP Attor­ney Gen­er­al In Texas Sues Five Cities To Stop Voter-Approved Mar­i­jua­na Reform

Photo by paparazzza on Shutterstock