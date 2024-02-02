DoorDash, KB Home And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by more than 200 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

DoorDash

The Trade: DoorDash, Inc. DASH CFO Ravi Inukonda sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $109.73. The insider received around $548,650 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni recently maintained DoorDash with a Neutral and raised the price target from $92 to $109.

Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni recently maintained DoorDash with a Neutral and raised the price target from $92 to $109. What DoorDash Does: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator.

KB Home

The Trade: KB Home KBH SVP & Chief Accounting Officer William R Hollinger sold a total of 45,471 shares at an average price of $60.47. The insider received around $2.75 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: KB Home promotes Robert McGibney to President in addition to his current role of COO.

KB Home promotes Robert McGibney to President in addition to his current role of COO. What KB Home Does: KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction.

Interactive Brokers

The Trade: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR Chief Information Officer Thomas AJ Frank sold a total of 8,608 shares at an average price of $90.18. The insider received around $776,279 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Interactive Brokers Group posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. What Interactive Brokers Does: Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 43% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs.

Huntington Bancshares

The Trade: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN Senior Exec. V. P. Helga Houston sold a total of 28,700 shares at an average price of $13.17. The insider received around $378,005 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Huntington Bancshares reported fourth-quarter revenues of $1.72 billion, missing the consensus of $1.77 billion.

Huntington Bancshares reported fourth-quarter revenues of $1.72 billion, missing the consensus of $1.77 billion. What Huntington Bancshares Does: Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states.

