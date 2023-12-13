China's Cyberattacks Target US Infrastructure In Preparation For Potential Conflict: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a major escalation of cyber warfare tactics, the Chinese military has been increasingly targeting critical American infrastructure.

This includes essential services such as power and water utilities, communication networks and transportation systems.

According to U.S. officials and industry security experts, hackers linked to the People's Liberation Army of China have infiltrated the computer systems of approximately two dozen crucial U.S. entities over the last year, according to The Washington Post.

The targets of these cyber intrusions include a water utility in Hawaii, a major port on the West Coast and an oil and gas pipeline. These attacks are seen as part of a larger strategy to create disruption and chaos in the event of a conflict between the U.S. and China, particularly concerning the Pacific region and Taiwan.

These cyber operations, known as Volt Typhoon, were first detected by the U.S. government about a year ago, the Post reports. They mark a significant shift in China's approach to cyber warfare, moving from primarily espionage-focused activities to potentially disruptive attacks on critical infrastructure.

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), emphasized the strategic nature of these attacks. He told WaPo that China's efforts to compromise critical infrastructure are aimed at positioning themselves to disrupt or destroy these systems in the event of a conflict. This would hinder the United States' ability to project power in Asia or cause societal chaos domestically, affecting crisis decision-making.

The focus on Hawaii, home to the Pacific Fleet and other strategic locations, suggests a plan to complicate U.S. military logistics in a potential conflict scenario, particularly concerning Taiwan.

These revelations build upon the annual threat assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which warned of China's capabilities to launch disruptive cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure.

