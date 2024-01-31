Inogen Gets A Shout-Out From Citron Research On X: Here's What's Happening

Loading... Loading...

Inogen, Inc INGN shares are trading higher on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Citron Research posted a tweet about the company on its X account.

What To Know: At 10:33 am EST on Wednesday, Citron Research made a post about Inogen on X, saying: "$INGN Game Changing News- That Until Now Has Gone Unnoticed By Wall Street. Phillips the #2 players in POC Machines has unexpectantly exited the market."

Prior to the tweet, shares of Inogen had risen by over 10%, with the stock rising almost another 7% after it was posted.

The stock has trended gradually higher since November with shares rallying again at the end of January after a pullback during the middle of the month.

Despite the recent gains, Inogen stock is down approximately 70% over the past year.

INGN Price Action: Shares of Inogen were up 13.5% at $7.19 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

