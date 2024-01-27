Biden Vows To 'Shut Down' Border Upon Senate Deal Approval

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has announced his intention to invoke emergency powers to seal the U.S. border in response to surging migration, contingent on Congressional approval of a new bipartisan immigration framework.

What Happened: This development signifies a substantial pivot in the administration's approach to immigration, aligning with the urgent need for reform.

On Friday, Biden commended on bipartisan efforts in the Senate, characterizing the emerging border deal as the most comprehensive and balanced border security measure in the nation's history.

He expressed his commitment to implementing new emergency measures to temporarily close the border under extreme circumstances immediately upon enacting the legislation, reported The Washington Post.

“It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed,” Biden said in a statement. “And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law.”

The proposed legislation introduces a new expulsion mechanism, activated when unauthorized border entries exceed a specified threshold.

This provision would significantly limit asylum screenings for migrants entering unlawfully while maintaining a structured application process at designated ports of entry. The mechanism would remain active until a marked decrease in daily crossings is observed.

“For too long, we all know the border’s been broken,” Biden said. “It’s long past time to fix it.”

The agreement also aims to streamline the U.S. asylum process, significantly reducing the time taken to resolve claims. The outlet reported that it introduces a higher benchmark for initiating asylum claims, addressing concerns over system abuse.

However, specific Republican proposals to restrict Biden's humanitarian parole authority are notably absent from the final deal.

With illegal border crossings reaching unprecedented levels in recent months, the bipartisan consensus underscores the critical nature of the situation.

Biden's readiness to employ a "shutdown" strategy marks a strategic departure from his initial immigration policy, which focused on dismantling the restrictive measures of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

