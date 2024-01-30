Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp NVDA is in talks with SK Hynix about procuring High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for the first quarter of 2025.

As the only provider of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) in 2023, SK Hynix’s 2024 supplies — which doubled — being quickly taken up, the Digitimes reports.

Previous reports indicated Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF agreeing to provide a newer generation of memory HBM3 to Nvidia as it battled with the surging AI demand.

Before that, SK Hynix provided Nvidia with HBM tailored for AI accelerators.

Nvidia recently bagged HBM supply for 2024 GPUs with billion-dollar payments to SK Hynix and Micron Technology, Inc MU.

Nvidia Backs Kore.ai

Separately, Nvidia participated in a $150 million funding round for chatbot developer Kore.ai, continuing its investment streak in AI companies reliant on its advanced chips.

FTV Capital led the effort. Kore.ai aims to use the funds to create more virtual assistants for major global brands. The Orlando-based startup already serves notable clients like Coca-Cola Co, Airbus SE, and Roche Holding AG. LG Electronics Inc uses its chatbot for online customer support, Bloomberg reports.

Nvidia, already a Kore.ai investor, also backs Hugging Face, Cohere, and Mistral AI. As a critical player in generative AI technology, Nvidia’s chips are essential for training and developing these AI systems. The company has invested in over a dozen AI startups in 2023, primarily those utilizing its sophisticated processors.

Kore.ai, managing 450 million daily interactions involving about 200 million consumers, is preparing for an initial public offering.

Kore.ai’s revenue has seen triple-digit growth in recent years, according to CEO Raj Koneru.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.44% at $627.82 on last check Tuesday.

