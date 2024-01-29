EXCLUSIVE: Signing Day Sports App's Subscriber Count Soars, Thanks to Big Partnerships and Attractive Free Trials

Loading... Loading...

Signing Day Sports, Inc SGN, updated on the subscriber growth for its Signing Day Sports app.

Signing Day Sports’ mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports’ app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports’ recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology.

What Happened? Richard Symington, President and Chief Technology Officer of Signing Day Sports, acknowledged accomplishing a greater than five-fold increase in the number of paid subscribers in 2023.

This positive trend has continued into 2024, with over 20% sequential monthly growth in paid subscribers in January 2024 compared to December 2023.

Why Does It Matter? Symington said collaborations with premier organizations, like the U.S. Army Bowl and Elite Development Program Soccer, helped the company rapidly and cost-effectively scale its business through bulk registrations on its app.

For example, the U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series, which includes 21 events over the coming five months, will allow over 4,000 student-athletes to experience its app’s unique features and benefits.

During these events, every participant will receive a free month of access to the app, allowing them to experience its advantages and the growing ecosystem that supports their recruitment journey.

Historically, about half of these free trials convert to paid subscriptions, Symington noted.

Price Action: SGN shares closed higher by 5.88% at $0.72 on Friday.