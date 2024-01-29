Apple's Latest Film 'Little Garlic' Is A Chinese New Year Story Of Self-Discovery And Filmed Entirely On iPhone 15 Pro Max

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has unveiled its latest film celebrating Chinese New Year, which was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What Happened: The film "Little Garlic" delivers a heartwarming message about self-discovery in the modern world. It welcomes the Year of the Dragon by narrating the journey of a young girl with a shapeshifting ability who learns to overcome her insecurities.

It addresses feelings of insecurity common among the Gen Z population and is the product of a collaboration between esteemed industry professionals like Hollywood director Marc Webb, Chinese star Fan Wei, and writer Pan Yiran.

See Also: Hello Vision Pro’ — Apple Is Now Touting Its Mixed Reality Headset On YouTube: Watch Here

The about 15-minute film was shot by using the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s features, such as the 5x optical zoom, Action mode, and Cinematic mode.

Accompanying the film is a behind-the-scenes video that provides a glimpse into the making of the movie using the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Apple has used its devices to shoot high-profile content. The company’s October “Scary Fast” Halloween event was entirely filmed on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, achieving such quality requires extensive and costly equipment, including drones, gimbals, dollies, and industrial lighting setups. This revelation highlights the gap between the professional and everyday use of the device’s features.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has garnered praise from high-profile figures like Elon Musk for its photo capabilities, further cementing its place in the market.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: More Bang For Your Apple Buck: iPhone 15 Pro Max Costs The Same As Vision Pro Accessories Plus Support Plan

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.