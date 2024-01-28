Hello Vision Pro' — Apple Is Now Touting Its Mixed Reality Headset On YouTube: Watch Here

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of its imminent release on Feb. 2, Apple Inc. AAPL has shared a TV spot for its first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, showcasing the potential of spatial computing in everyday life.

What Happened: On Sunday, Apple posted a TV spot on the company’s official YouTube channel. While it mostly had similar content to the one premiered by CEO Tim Cook at the WWDC 2023 keynote, it did illustrate various scenarios where the $3,499 headset can enhance the user experience

Set to the tune of Roger Hodgson’s “Dreamer,” the one-minute ad, titled “Hello Apple Vision Pro,” showcased features EyeSight, eye tracking and a finger pinch.

It also highlighted the headset’s versatility, from watching a movie on a couch with an enlarged screen through a gesture, taking a FaceTime call, to viewing a panorama.

See Also: More Bang For Your Apple Buck: iPhone 15 Pro Max Costs The Same As Vision Pro Accessories Plus Support Plan

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro headset has generated impressive pre-order numbers, with first-weekend sales surpassing expectations. According to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, pre-orders were “better than expected,” with Wedbush analysts echoing similar sentiments.

However, Kuo also cautioned that demand could dip after the initial rush, based on pre-order inventory and shipping times.

The headset’s potential has also attracted interest from high-profile figures. Elon Musk has also expressed his eagerness to try the Vision Pro, despite initial reservations about mixed-reality headsets.

Image courtesy – Apple

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Envisions Future Where Vision Pro Will Be Used To Train Surgeons, Conduct Aircraft Repair And Educate Students: Report

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.