Apple Next-Gen iPads And MacBook Airs With M3 Chips Could Unveil By The End Of March, Says Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. AAPL could announce its next line of iPads and MacBook Airs this March, according to Mark Gurman.

What Happened: In his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter, the Bloomberg columnist brought light to Cupertino's possible plans for March, featuring the launch of new iPads and a series of Macs equipped with M3 processors.

As per Gurman, the lineup may include a radically overhauled iPad Pro, an updated iPad Air, a larger iPad Air, and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips.

Gurman anticipated the release of these devices toward the end of March, saying that the production for the new iPad Pros and 13-inch MacBook Air was already in progress overseas.

"The first beta version of iOS 17.4 has also given us a few additional clues. It references some new iPad accessories — there are fresh Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils on the way — in addition to a possible landscape Face ID camera on the new iPad Pros," he stated.

Last year, in October, during its "Scary Fast" event, Apple launched the M3-powered MacBook Pro. The M3 chip from Apple is derived from the A17 Pro chip, which is responsible for powering both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Why It Matters: Apple’s potential March plans follow a transformative development in 2023, where the tech giant unveiled the newest iteration of the MacBook Air with M2 chip at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Previously, it was also reported that in a shift from its traditional focus on iPhones, Apple’s wearable business, including its first-generation mixed-reality headset Vision Pro and flagship smartwatches and AirPods, is expected to take the lead in 2024.

The company’s smartphone series, which has been at the core of its product strategy for over 15 years, will reportedly make way for a focus on "everything else."

