Boeing 737 Max 9s Cleared For Takeoff: United Airlines, Alaska Airlines Resume Flights

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL is set to bring back some of its Boeing Co. BA 737 Max 9 aircraft into service starting this Sunday.

This decision follows a temporary grounding period that took place after a door plug on an Alaska Air Group Inc ALK flight blew out while the plane was 16,000 feet in the air, reported Bloomberg.

United informed its employees about the final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Max 9 fleet's return, according to the outlet. The airline, as one of Boeing's largest customers, had previously voiced concerns over Boeing's quality control.

Boeing also relayed to its staff that Alaska Airlines had already restarted its Max 9 operations. Other carriers, including Aeromexico and Turkish Airlines, are expected to reintroduce the planes soon.

Following the Alaska incident, Boeing conveyed to its commercial airplane employees its commitment to improving quality standards.

“Our long-term focus is on improving our quality so that we can regain the confidence of our customers, our regulator and the flying public,” Boeing said in a message.

