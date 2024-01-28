MacKenzie Scott Offloaded A Significant Portion Of Her Amazon Shares Last Year. Here's How Much She's Worth Now.

Loading... Loading...

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, offloaded a substantial portion of her Amazon holdings in 2023.

The divestiture involved about 65.3 million shares, valued at a whopping $10 billion.

Since her high-profile separation from Bezos in 2019, Scott has been systematically reducing her stake in Amazon. Their divorce settlement made her one of the wealthiest women globally, endowing her with nearly 19.7 million shares of Amazon, or 4% of the company.

Despite her ongoing sales of these shares, Scott's fortune is still estimated to be upwards of $37 billion, reported CNN.

In accordance with the divorce settlement, Bezos retains voting rights over the shares assigned to Scott, requiring him to report these shares as part of his 11.5% ownership stake in Amazon to the SEC.

Scott's financial decisions have garnered significant attention, especially since she vowed to donate much of her wealth to charitable causes.

In 2019, Scott joined The Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world's wealthiest individuals, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, to donate most of their fortunes to philanthropic causes.

Bezos, who is not a participant, previously expressed his intention to dedicate most of his wealth to environmental initiatives and promoting global harmony.

Last December, Scott disclosed that her foundation, Yield Giving, had donated $2.15 billion in the preceding year, which benefitted 360 different organizations.

According to Forbes, Scott's net worth on Friday stood at $42.6 billion.

