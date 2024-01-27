Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Intel, Coinbase And Spirit Airlines' Stock Is Slipping

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Intel Stock Had Its Worst Day in Years After Earnings. What Wall Street Is Saying," Tae Kim and Brian Swint write that

Intel Corp INTC shares dropped 12% on weak guidance, stirring concerns about its competitiveness in AI and prompting downgrades from analysts.

In "Flutter Entertainment Stock Joins the NYSE Next Week. What It Means for DraftKings," Angela Palumbo says that Flutter Entertainment will debut on the New York Stock Exchange against DraftKings Inc DKNG, but analysts expect DraftKings to hold off the competition given its strong stock performance and potential Barstool Sports marketing deal.

In "Tesla Stock Will Have to Wait for a Rebound. Blame the Rule of Three," Al Root notes that Tesla Inc TSLA stock has rebounded minimally following a 12% drop but is expected to stay weak for a few days due to the "three-day rule," as portfolio managers hestitate to act following the company's recent underperformance.

In "Coinbase Stock Gains on Upgrade. Don’t Underestimate the Broker’s Strength," Jack Denton writes that Coinbase Global Inc COIN stock rose 2% based on Oppenheimer's "Outperform" rating and $160 target, as the firm cited confidence in the company's resilience amid SEC challenges and positive prospects in market share and fundamentals.

In "Spirit Airlines Stock Tumbles as JetBlue Warns It Could Walk Away From Merger," Palumbo points out that Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE stock dropped 16% as JetBlue Airways JBLU suggested the potential termination of their merger agreement due to unmet closing conditions, following a recent federal judge's block of the proposed acquisition.

