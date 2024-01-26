KLA Reports Q2 Results, Joins Visa, Western Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of KLA Corporation KLAC fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance.

KLA reported quarterly earnings of $6.16 per share, topping the Street's estimate of $5.91 by 4.23%. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.49 billion which beat the analyst expectations of $2.46 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company issued third-quarter adjusted earnings guidance of $5.26 per share plus or minus 60 cents, versus the $5.85 estimate. Revenue is anticipated to be $2.30 billion plus or minus $125 million, versus the $2.46 billion estimate.

KLA shares dipped 7.5% to $593.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Intel Corporation INTC shares dipped 11.4% to $43.89 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT shares declined 8.7% to $12.80 in pre-market trading. Sagimet Biosciences priced public offering of 9 million Series A common stock at $12.50 per share.

fuboTV Inc. FUBO shares fell 5.6% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR fell 5.3% to $9.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 32% on Thursday. Richtech Robotics signed a Letter of Intent with Ghost Kitchens International.

Western Digital Corporation WDC shares fell 5.2% to $57.20 in pre-market trading. Western Digital reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

CG Oncology, Inc. CGON fell 5.2% to $35.24 in pre-market trading after jumping over 95% on Thursday. CG Oncology recently priced its upsized IPO of 20 million shares of its common stock at $19.00 per share.

Visa Inc. V fell 2.8% to $264.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

