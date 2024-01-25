Apple Makes Sharing Your Pronouns A Breeze With New Contacts App Feature On iOS 17.3

Loading... Loading...

In a recent update, Apple Inc. AAPL has introduced a new feature in its Contacts app in iOS 17.3 that allows users to include their preferred pronouns, with an emphasis on user privacy.

What Happened: As detailed by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates have brought a new feature, NameDrop, which facilitates the easy exchange of contact information between iPhones and Apple Watches. A notable enhancement to the contact card experience is the addition of a new pronoun field in the Contacts app.

This feature allows users to save their pronoun preferences in a preset field, thus eliminating the need to create a field in the notes section manually. The pronoun field can be used for both personal and other contact cards. Once added, the pronoun preferences will be shared along with other contact information.

Apple has also provided a selection of languages and an explainer for using three forms of pronouns with grammatical accuracy. The company has established a privacy policy for pronoun entries, stating, “Pronouns are only used on your devices by supported Apple apps. They are not shared with Apple or third-party developers.”

The new pronoun field is now available on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. The macOS Sonoma will feature this update later this month.

Why It Matters: This update follows a series of new features introduced by Apple in the iOS 17.3 update, such as Stolen Device Protection and collaborative Apple Music playlists. The Stolen Device Protection feature, which was tested during the iOS 17.3 beta, adds an extra layer of security to iPhones.

These updates come as Apple continues to dominate the smartphone market in China despite increasing government restrictions and local competition. The company’s strategic discounts and promotions have helped it fend off competition from domestic rivals, including Huawei.

