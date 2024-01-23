Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.3 Update With Innovative Features Like Stolen Device Protection, Unity Wallpaper And More

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has launched its newest iPhone software update, iOS 17.3, and it comes with several innovative features.

What Happened: The iOS 17.3 update brings many new features, such as Stolen Device Protection, Unity wallpaper, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and AirPlay for hotel TVs, among others, reported 9To5Mac.

Apple’s introduction of the Stolen Device Protection feature was designed to make it more difficult for thieves to exploit the device, even with access to the user’s private passcode.

The feature activates when the device is in an unfamiliar location and requires using Apple's FaceID along with the passcode for sensitive actions.

See Also: Elon Musk Tells Tim Cook He's Looking Forward To ‘Trying' Apple Vision Pro Hours After Taking A Swipe At The Mixed Reality Headset

Another notable feature is the collaborative playlists for Apple Music, which allows users to invite others to add, reorder, and remove songs in their playlists. This feature also supports emoji reactions.

The 2024 Unity wallpaper was released last week as part of the Black Unity collection that includes a newly designed Sport band, Apple Watch face, and iPhone wallpaper.

Moreover, AirPlay for hotel TVs is a new feature that requires supported hotel TVs. IHG Hotels & Resorts are among the first to support Hotel AirPlay.

The update also includes continuous improvements to crash detection on iPhone 14 and later, with iPadOS 17.3 gaining the new Apple Music features.

Why It Matters: Previously, in January, it was reported that Apple had to pull the iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update after users reported issues of their iPhones being stuck in a boot loop.

This problem mainly affected users with the Back Tap gesture enabled on their iPhones. With the release of the new iOS 17.3 update, Apple aims to rectify these issues while providing a host of new features to enhance the user experience.

Photo by rafapress on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple's Move To Remove Blood Oxygen Feature In US Watches May Affect Sleep Apnea Detection, Says Mark Gurman

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.