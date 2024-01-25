Same Russian State-Backed Hacking Group Strikes HPE After Targeting Microsoft

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE disclosed that its cloud-based email system was breached by a suspected nation-state actor.

What Happened: HPE revealed on Wednesday that its cloud-based email system was hacked by a suspected nation-state actor, MarketWatch reported. The actor is believed to be Midnight Blizzard, also known as Cozy Bear, a state-sponsored actor.

“The accessed data is limited to information contained in the users’ mailboxes. We continue to investigate and will make appropriate notifications as required,” an HPE spokesperson said

Why It Matters: The recent cyber-attack on HPE is a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by nation-state actors. This revelation comes in the wake of a similar breach at Microsoft Corp MSFT, where the same group accessed a small percentage of corporate email accounts. Both companies have stated that the cyber-intrusions did not significantly impact their operations.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD CEO George Kurtz explained why Russian hackers, particularly the group known as Nobelium, pose a significant challenge to cybersecurity. This insight provides a broader context for the challenges faced by companies like HPE and Microsoft in dealing with state-sponsored cyber threats.

Earlier this month, HPE was reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire networking equipment competitor Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR in a deal potentially worth around $13 billion. This cyber-attack could potentially impact the ongoing acquisition talks and raise concerns about the security of the combined entity.

