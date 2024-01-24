Elon Musk Says 'Good Chance Of Shipping Some Number Of Optimus Units Next Year,' But Keeps Quiet On Deploying Tesla Bot On Factory Floor

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed optimism about delivering some units of its Optimus humanoid robot next year.

What Happened: “I think we’ve got a good chance of shipping some number of Optimus units next year,” Musk said. However, the CEO also warned that there is a lot of uncertainty and it is impossible to make a precise prediction.

Tesla will be providing updates on progress with Optimus every few months and is currently focused on making it safer. “I do think it has the potential to be the most valuable product of any kind ever by far,” the CEO added.

The biggest barrier the company faces with Optimus is presently getting it to do something useful, a Tesla executive said. While the robot can already do moderately specialized tasks, the company is aiming to make it do generalized tasks.

Why It Matters: Tesla introduced its humanoid bot two years ago with the initial goal of handling unsafe, repetitive, or tedious tasks.

During Tesla's second-quarter earnings call in July, Musk said that the bots will be able to do something useful in Tesla factories starting in 2024.

However, the CEO or any other Tesla executive did not provide any timeline for deploying the robot at a Tesla factory this year at the fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

