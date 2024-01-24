Loading... Loading...

Alina Habba, legal counsel for Donald Trump, was seen at a party, despite having pleaded illness to postpone the former president’s defamation trial.

What Happened: Habba was seen mingling with Republicans in New Hampshire on Tuesday, following her request for a delay in the trial on Monday, citing exposure to COVID-19.

One of the jurors in writer E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation case against Trump was excused due to illness on Monday. Although the trial was set to continue with eight jurors, Habba’s alleged exposure to COVID and subsequent fever led to the delay request.

The next day, NBC News’ Garrett Haake reported spotting Habba at Trump’s New Hampshire primary victory celebration. The news was further confirmed by a tweet from former Trump aide Dylan Quattrucci, who shared a picture with Habba at the event.

"Just arrived at President Trump's NH primary victory party and ran into the wonderful Alina Habba," Quattrucci posted to X, formerly Twitter.

NBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin suggested that Habba might have genuinely been unwell, stating, “I am not insinuating Habba lied…She said she had been exposed and was feeling feverish over the weekend; she also represented on Monday that she tested negative that morning.”

Trump’s trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Why It Matters: The victory party in New Hampshire was held following Trump’s win in the state’s primary. Trump’s victory has strengthened his position as the potential Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election. Trump's victory in New Hampshire, following his win in Iowa, marks a significant milestone. He is now the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in both states since they began leading the election calendar in 1976.

The former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election despite facing multiple federal charges. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 66.1% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support.

Meanwhile, Trump's legal troubles continue to mount. A former lawyer for Trump, Joe Tacopina, has expressed the possibility of the former president being convicted in one of his federal cases. Tacopina highlighted the severity of some of Trump’s federal cases and the seriousness of the prosecutors.

