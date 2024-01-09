Trump's Defamation Trial Gets A Twist With The Introduction Of Notorious 'Access Hollywood' Tape

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a judge has ruled that the contentious 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape featuring Donald Trump will be presented to jurors in a forthcoming defamation trial.

What Happened: The video, which captures Trump making disparaging comments about women, will be displayed to jurors during a trial that will decide the damages Trump owes to columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had previously leveled accusations of sexual abuse and defamation against Trump, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave the green light for the video because he believes it provides an understanding of Trump’s frame of mind, particularly regarding his attitudes towards Carroll. Kaplan stated, “The jury could find that Mr. Trump was prepared to admit privately to sexual assaults eerily similar to that alleged by Ms. Carroll.”

Earlier in May, a jury ruled that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in a high-end department store in 1996 and defamed her in 2022, levying $5 million in damages. For the upcoming trial, Carroll is demanding $10 million in compensatory damages and a substantial sum in punitive damages.

Trump’s legal team has yet to respond to the judge’s decision.

Why It Matters: This development is the latest in a series of legal battles between Carroll and Trump. In May 2023, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a lawsuit brought by Carroll, as reported by Benzinga. Following the verdict, Carroll expressed that it was a victory for “every woman who suffered because she was not believed.”

A month later, Carroll received approval from a federal judge to proceed with a separate defamation case against Trump, seeking $10 million in damages. Trump’s legal team argued for dismissal of the case, as a jury had previously stated that their client did not rape Carroll.

In a countermove, Trump filed a counterclaim against Carroll, accusing her of defamation. The ongoing legal dispute continues to bring the spotlight not only on the individuals involved but also on the broader issue of sexual abuse and defamation.

