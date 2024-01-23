Texas Instruments Stock Slides After-Hours - Here's Why

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2024 4:46 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Texas Instruments reports Q4 EPS of $1.49, versus $1.47, and revenue of $4.08 billion, versus $4.12 billion.
  • The company sees Q1 revenue between $3.45 billion and $3.75 billion and EPS between 96 cents and $1.16.
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Here's an overview of the company's performance.

What To Know: Texas Instruments reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, squeezing above analyst expectations of $1.47, a 30.05% decrease over earnings of $2.13 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.08 billion, falling short of the analyst consensus of $4.12 billion, a 12.70% decrease over sales of $4.67 billion from the same period last year.

Cash flow from operations was $6.4 billion, while free cash flow was $1.3 billion for the trailing 12 months.

Texas Instruments sees first-quarter revenue between $3.45 billion and $3.75 billion, much lower versus the $4.06 billion estimate, while earnings are anticipated to be between 96 cents and $1.16 per share.

Haviv Ilan, TI's president and CEO, shed some light on the earnings report: "Revenue decreased 10% sequentially and 13% from the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, we experienced increasing weakness across industrial and a sequential decline in automotive."

TXN Price Action: Shares of Texas Instruments were down 3.61% at $168.04 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Republica from Pixabay

