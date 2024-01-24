FAA Investigates Wheel Loss On Delta Boeing 757, CEO Calhoun Faces Senate Amidst Safety Concerns

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident involving a Boeing BA 757 operated by Delta Air Lines DAL that occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

What Happened: The aircraft lost its nose wheel tire while taxiing for takeoff on Saturday, reported The Washington Post on Tuesday. The plane was en route to Bogotá, Colombia. The passengers were safely evacuated and transported to the terminal. There were no injuries.

The aircraft was replaced, and the Boeing 757 returned to service the next day. The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

This incident adds to the recent safety concerns surrounding Boeing. Earlier this month, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 experienced a mid-air accident, leading to the grounding of 171 Max 9s for inspections. Loose bolts were discovered in many of these jets.

Boeing refused to comment on the matter, and Delta Airlines had yet to respond to Benzinga when the article was published.

Why It Matters: The incident adds to the growing list of concerns surrounding Boeing’s aircraft. The company’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, is set to meet with U.S. senators to address the 737 Max 9 grounding. This move follows a mid-air blowout of a cabin panel on a new Alaska Air Group Inc jet, which led to the grounding of the aircraft.

Furthermore, the FAA has recommended expanded checks on the Boeing 737 fleet after the MAX 9 door-plug incident. The FAA advised airlines to inspect the door plugs on their Boeing 737-900ER aircraft due to potential issues with door plugs, following reports of unspecified bolt issues during inspections by some operators.

Image by VanderWolf Images via Shutterstock

