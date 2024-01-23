Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun To Meet Ted Cruz And Other Senators Over 737 MAX 9 Grounding

Loading... Loading...

The CEO of Boeing Co BA, Dave Calhoun, is reportedly set to meet with U.S. senators this week to address concerns about the 737 MAX 9 grounding.

What Happened: Calhoun will meet with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mark Warner (D-VA) to discuss the recent 737 MAX 9 grounding, reported Reuters. The grounding followed a mid-air blowout of a cabin panel on a new Alaska Air Group Inc ALK jet.

When asked for a comment Boeing’s spokesperson told Benzinga via email that “We have nothing to add and would defer to Delta.”

Calhoun will also meet with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who chairs the Commerce Committee. Cantwell had previously announced plans for a hearing after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded 171 MAX 9 airplanes.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL CEO Scott Kirby has expressed concerns about the MAX 10 jets, for which the airline has placed orders worth billions of dollars. The recent incidents have led to questions about the future of these orders.

See Also: Pastor Said God Told Him To Remodel Home After Selling $1.3M Worth Of ‘Worthless Crypto’ To Followers

Why It Matters: The 737 MAX 9 grounding has been a significant blow to Boeing, with the company facing increased scrutiny from lawmakers and industry stakeholders. The recent incident has also raised concerns about the future of the MAX 10 orders, which are crucial for Boeing’s recovery.

Earlier, the FAA recommended expanded checks on Boeing’s 737-900ER fleet due to potential issues with door plugs, following the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes. This has added to the pressure on Boeing to address safety concerns.

Boeing, under pressure from regulators and customers over quality control issues, has announced a quality stand down at its Seattle-area location where it manufactures 737 aircraft. This will pause production and delivery operations for a day.

Read Next: Jim Cramer Says Customers Can Buy 60-Inch TV At Walmart For $289 Than Apple Vision Pro: ‘Don’t Think People Have $4,000 Sitting Around’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.