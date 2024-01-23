Tesla's 80+ Job Openings Hint At Accelerated Plans For The Semi Truck

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has posted a significant number of openings at the company related to its Semi electric truck, including ones for Nevada where its high-volume factory is under construction.

What Happened: There are over 80 jobs posted on Tesla’s career page for the Semi. These openings are spread across Nevada, California, and Texas. All the listed jobs are full-time and listed under the categories of construction and facilities, design, engineering, or manufacturing, among others.

The job postings in Nevada hint that the company is closing on completing its first high-volume Semi factory. The Semi factory at the Nevada gigafactory was announced a year ago in January 2023 together with a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Semi Volume Production: In an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage posted on YouTube in December, Tesla executives Lars Moravy and Franz von Holzhausen pegged the volume production of the Semi for 2024.

They said that the EV giant currently has about 100 Semis in its fleet and is working with PepsiCo, to whom it delivered the first Tesla Semi trucks, to understand the vehicle’s durability.

Tesla launched the semi-truck in 2017 and delivered a few to PepsiCo in December 2022. Since then, updates on the vehicle have been scarce.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: ‘We're Not Stuck In A Mold:' Cybertruck Designer Credits Tesla CEO Elon Musk As Driving Force To ‘Bring The Future Forward'