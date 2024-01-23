New Hampshire Trump Vs Haley Primary Battle: Exit Poll Reveal A Tight Race Between Registered Republicans And Independent Voters

Loading... Loading...

Preliminary exit poll results indicated a close divide between registered Republicans and independent voters in the New Hampshire primary,

What Happened: The voter base seemed split regarding the suitability of ex-President Donald Trump, currently involved in four criminal trials, for the presidency if convicted. However, a majority showed contentment with the possibility of Trump securing the Republican nomination once again, reported CNN on Wednesday.

Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley supporters displayed significant differences in their motivations for endorsing their chosen candidates. An estimated 75% of Trump voters expressed strong support for him, with few having reservations or voting primarily to oppose his competitors.

In contrast, 40% of Haley voters showed their support due to their dislike for her opponents. Around 30% admitted to having reservations about her, while only a third strongly favored her.

Both Trump and Haley supporters would be displeased if the Republican Party nominated their preferred candidate’s rival. Three-quarters of Trump voters would be unhappy if Haley won, while 90% of Haley supporters would be dissatisfied if Trump secured his third nomination.

Exit poll results also illuminated the ideological inclinations of the primary voters, with nearly two-thirds identifying as conservatives. A majority did not align with the MAGA movement, and about half believed President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was legitimate.

Like in Iowa, immigration and the economy were the top issues for New Hampshire’s Republican primary voters. Most described the economy’s state as poor or not so good, and about half favored deporting most undocumented immigrants. Unlike in Iowa, a majority opposed a federal ban on most or all abortions.

See Also: Kim Jong Un’s Ballistic Missiles Can Be Detected With Patriot Defense System: Analyst

Why It Matters: Exit polls offer insights into primary voters’ demographics and political views, but as estimates, they lack precision, especially in preliminary numbers yet to be weighted against final results, providing a glimpse into the participating voter profiles, noted CNN.

According to a poll conducted by Suffolk University prior to the primary, Trump had the backing of 55% of respondents, showing a 5% increase from an earlier poll.

Interestingly, a CNN/University of New Hampshire (UNH) poll suggested that 62% of the voters who initially supported DeSantis would now back Trump, giving a potential boost to Trump’s campaign. Meanwhile, 30% would opt for Haley, who was trailing Trump by 11 percentage points according to the same poll.

However, polls also indicated a decline in Trump’s lead and a surge in support for Haley. A Morning Consult national poll found Trump leading by 52 points over his competition, with Haley following at 11%.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hampshire

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.