Why Wolfspeed Stock Rose Today

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2024 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company and Infineon Technologies AG IFNNF announced the expansion and extension of their existing long-term 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.

What To Know: The extension was announced early Tuesday morning, sending shares of Wolfspeed higher by over 7% during market hours. The agreement was originally signed in February 2018, with the extended partnership including a multi-year capacity reservation agreement.

Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies, said, "As the demand for silicon carbide devices continues to increase, we are following a multi-source strategy to secure access to a high-quality, global and long-term supply base of 150mm and 200mm SiC wafers. Our prolonged partnership with Wolfspeed further strengthens Infineon's supply chain resilience for the coming years."

WOLF Price Action: Shares of Wolfspeed were up 6.37% at $36.88 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

