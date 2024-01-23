Why Wolfspeed Stock Rose Today

Loading... Loading...

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company and Infineon Technologies AG IFNNF announced the expansion and extension of their existing long-term 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement.

What To Know: The extension was announced early Tuesday morning, sending shares of Wolfspeed higher by over 7% during market hours. The agreement was originally signed in February 2018, with the extended partnership including a multi-year capacity reservation agreement.

Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies, said, "As the demand for silicon carbide devices continues to increase, we are following a multi-source strategy to secure access to a high-quality, global and long-term supply base of 150mm and 200mm SiC wafers. Our prolonged partnership with Wolfspeed further strengthens Infineon's supply chain resilience for the coming years."

WOLF Price Action: Shares of Wolfspeed were up 6.37% at $36.88 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

