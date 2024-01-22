United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Voices Displeasure Over Boeing's Quality Issues Amid Ongoing Grounding: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL CEO, Scott Kirby, has reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with Boeing Co‘s BA handling of ongoing quality issues, adding to the pressure on the aircraft manufacturer.

What Happened: Kirby has been voicing his concerns over Boeing’s management and the handling of the Max grounding to colleagues. Although he has not directly appealed for change to Boeing’s top brass, he has sought support for a management revamp from various parties. Kirby has also discussed the grounding, now in its third week, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Despite the White House monitoring the discussions, no specific steps have been indicated by the Biden administration in response to complaints about Boeing. Buttigieg has been in contact with Boeing, consistent with his proactive approach with U.S. airline executives, including Kirby, following service breakdowns. "I've conveyed to Boeing leadership the severity of our concerns," Buttigieg told MSNBC on Jan. 19.

The criticisms from Kirby, who has had to ground several 737 Max 9 aircraft following a Jan. 5 accident, highlight the pressure on Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and the company’s directors. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has intensified its scrutiny of Boeing, instructing airlines to inspect door plugs on an older 737 model.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of a series of setbacks for Boeing, including a grounded flight of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to issues with a 737. The FAA has also recommended expanded checks on the Boeing 737 fleet after a door-plug incident on a Max 9 plane.

Boeing’s ongoing crisis has had a significant impact on airlines, with United Airlines having to cancel flights for thousands of passengers this month. Despite these challenges, United Airlines recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

