Paul Krugman Blames Ron Desantis's Anti-Vax Crusade For Thousands Of Deaths, Musk Reacts: 'You Give Economics A Bad Name'

Influential economist Paul Krugman shared his views on Ron DeSantis’s anti-vaccine advocacy and its fatal consequences, amidst DeSantis’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

What Happened: On Monday, Krugman took to Twitter to voice his views over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s anti-vaccination campaign, pointing out its potentially deadly impact.

He said on X, formerly Twitter: “Although we’re all making fun of DeSantis’s humiliation, we shouldn’t forget that his anti-vax crusade — in service of his doomed run — probably killed thousands of people”.

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk reacted to Krugman’s post on the same day by saying, “You give economics a bad name.” Musk is also the owner of X.

Why It Matters: This comment comes in light of the recent news of DeSantis’s exit from the presidential race, as reported by Benzinga. DeSantis had been viewed as a potential candidate for the GOP presidential primaries and had even received support from influential figures such as Musk and Joe Rogan.

DeSantis’s anti-vaccine stance has been a controversial topic throughout his political career. His criticism of Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, accusing him of destroying “millions of lives,” had sparked intense debates.

Notably, Musk supported DeSantis even before the Florida governor announced his presidential ambitions on more than one occasion.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal