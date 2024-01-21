RXR Launches $1 Billion Fund To Revive New York City's Office Building Market

Loading... Loading...

RXR, a major property developer led by CEO Scott Rechler, has announced the launch of a $1 billion fund specifically designed to invest in New York City's distressed office buildings, marking a potential new chapter in the ongoing commercial real estate crisis.

What Happened: As part of the launch, RXR is collaborating with Ares Management ARES, a renowned alternative investment manager with a substantial portfolio in real estate assets.

Rechler and Ares are seizing an opportunity created by the recent thaw in the office market, which had been previously hindered by uncertainties surrounding interest rates and the rise of remote working, reported The Financial Times.

"We have clarity as to where rates are, we have clarity about the future of offices, and which buildings are going to be competitive, and we have a capitulation, I think, to a recognition that values aren’t just bouncing back like they did in ‘08," Rechler told the publication.

The partnership between RXR and Ares is targeting a specific segment within the office building market. They are focusing on properties that, while still attractive, may require additional investment or debt restructuring to remain competitive.

Also Read: Downsizing Homeowners Hit The Jackpot Amid Skyrocketing Property Values

Start generating passive income through real estate

Check out these featured investments from Benzinga's Real Estate Offerings Screener.

"Where we’re seeing the best opportunity is to buy the upper quartile of that middle, class-A part of the market," Rechler explained, identifying a niche in the market that has been largely overlooked by lenders and investors.

This investment strategy is influenced by the broader economic landscape, particularly the significant amount of commercial mortgages due for maturity this year.

The combination of remote working's impact on office space demand and the recent spike in interest rates has created a unique investment opportunity for RXR and Ares.

Craig Snyder, a partner at Ares, highlighted the potential in high-quality properties currently undervalued, telling The Financial Times, "the broad, indiscriminate flight of institutional capital from the office sector has resulted in many high-quality properties trading down to historic lows."

Loading... Loading...

With an initial investment of $500 million from RXR and Ares, and plans to raise an additional $500 million, the partnership is well-equipped to make significant inroads in New York's office space market. This venture represents a calculated bet on the future of the city's commercial real estate in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Companies like Redfin Corp. RDFN and Zillow Group, Inc. have been at the forefront of the real estate market, offering innovative solutions and platforms for buyers and sellers.

In comparison, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. HOUS and RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX have leveraged their vast networks and established brand names to maintain a significant market share.

Investors looking to gain exposure to the real estate sector can consider ETFs such as iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund.

These ETFs provide a diversified exposure to the industry, capturing the performance of both traditional and tech-driven real estate companies.

Now Read: Here's Why Housing Prices Could Fall By 20% In 183 Cities Across US, Including Boise, Charlotte And Austin

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock