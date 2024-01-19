Coursera Records AI Course Registrations Every Minute In 2023, Fueled By ChatGPT Trend

Loading... Loading...

In 2023, Coursera Inc COUR experienced a surge in new users signing up for its artificial intelligence (AI) courses, with a new user joining every minute on average. The company attributes this growth to the rise of generative AI, particularly the technology behind OpenAI‘s ChatGPT.

What Happened: Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda revealed that the company witnessed a significant increase in AI course enrollments, a trend that is indicative of the growing interest in upskilling to leverage the potential of generative AI, reported Reuters.

He stated, “I’d say the real hotspot is generative AI because it affects so many people.” Coursera is aligning its AI courses with those offered by leading companies in the AI sector, such as OpenAI and Alphabet Inc Google‘s GOOG GOOGL DeepMind.

Contrary to initial concerns that generative AI-based apps might replace ed-tech firms, the technology has instead spurred more individuals to upskill, benefiting companies like Coursera. The platform currently offers over 800 AI courses and saw more than 7.4 million enrollments in the previous year.

Each student on the platform has access to a ChatGPT-like AI assistant called “Coach,” which provides personalized tutoring. The bot is built using large language models from OpenAI and Google’s Gemini.

Why It Matters: The surge in AI course enrollments at Coursera is in line with the broader trend of individuals seeking to enhance their AI skills. In 2023, tens of thousands of people were taking ChatGPT training courses to stay ahead in the job market, recognizing the tool’s potential to both put jobs at risk and enhance their skill set.

Companies like Amesite Inc. AMST have also been proactive in integrating generative AI into their platforms, recognizing the potential changes that this technology can bring to the market. However, concerns have been raised about the impact of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT on the global job market, with experts warning of a possible future where human workers become obsolete.

